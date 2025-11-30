Nagai, Thanjai bear brunt of Cyclone Ditwah; three killed

NAGAPATTINAM: As heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Ditwah continued to lash several parts of Tamil Nadu, the Delta districts, particularly Nagapattinam and Thanjavur, bore the brunt, while three persons have been killed in rain-related deaths, the state government said on Sunday.

Intense showers over the past three days disrupted life in Nagapattinam and Thanjavur districts, flooding roads, waterlogging neighbourhoods and submerging paddy fields, according to officials.

Nagapattinam recorded 85.72 cm of rain in 24 hours up to Friday morning, with Thirukuvalai receiving the highest at 15.45 cm. Thirupoondi (13.07 cm), Kodiyakkarai (11.8 cm) and Velankanni (11.74 cm) also reported significant rain. Continuous showers since the night of November 28 have resulted in waterlogging at several low-lying residential areas.

In Thanjavur district, Kurungulam recorded 12.4 cm, the highest in the district, followed by Eechangudi (11.2 cm), Neivasal Thenpathi (10.9 cm) and Orathanadu (10.4 cm). Water surrounded houses in parts of Mariammankovil and Punnainallur, where more than 100 homes in Sundaram Meenangar were left in knee-deep water.

Meanwhile, the weather office said Karaikal in Puducherry received the highest rainfall of 19 cm in the last 24 hours, while Sembanarkoil in Mayiladuthurai district recorded 17 cm as of 8.30 am on Sunday.

Three people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents caused by Cyclone Ditwah in Tamil Nadu, Minister KKSSR Ramachandran said on Sunday.

As many as 149 cattle died, and 57,000 hectares of farmland have been affected in the delta districts, the minister for Revenue and Disaster Management said.

"Three people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents since last evening. While two persons died due to wall collapse in Tuticorin and Thanjavur, respectively, a 20-year-old youth died due to electrocution in Mayiladuthurai," he said while briefing reporters at the State Emergency Operations Centre.

The minister said 24,000 hectares of land were affected in Nagapattinam, 15,000 hectares in Thiruvarur and 8,000 hectares in Mayiladuthurai. "In total, 57,000 hectares of agricultural lands have been submerged due to heavy rainfall," he said. Responding to a query, he said, nearly 234 huts have been damaged in the delta districts.

Ramachandran said 28 disaster response teams, including SDRF and NDRF, and an additional 10 more teams from other states will be sent to take up relief and rehabilitation work in those areas which have been largely affected due to the rainfall, he said.

The minister said through the control room, the government is in constant touch with the district administration of coastal towns and those areas affected by the rains.