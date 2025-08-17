Nagai-Lanka ferry services announce discount tour packages for students

TIRUCHY: With interest in international travel growing among students, Subham Shipping Corporation, which operates the ferry service to Sri Lanka from Nagapattinam, has announced a special tour package catered to students. The package can be availed for six months.

According to officials at the ferry company, students between 12 and 35 years of age are eligible to avail the discount of Rs 5,000. Under the discounted package, which is for two nights and three days, students can pay just Rs 9,999 against the actual price of Rs 15,000.

"The package tour includes local air-conditioned transportation after reaching Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka, air-conditioned stay, food and Tamil-speaking guides, and for a group of 25 students, a teacher can travel for free," said Danyi G Sagayam, Manager (Tours), Subham Ferry Services.

Booking can be done through their online portal, and students are required to submit valid ID proof. "Unlike the regular passengers, the students are allowed to carry just 7 kg of luggage," Danyi said, adding that there are a lot of education-related attractions besides sightseeing.

Destinations include the Jaffna Public Library, a symbol of Tamil literature and culture, Jaffna Port, Jaffna Market, Mannar Island, and Talaimannar, among other places of educational and architectural importance.

"Chairman P Sundararaj announced the special student package as more students have expressed interest in visiting Sri Lanka and experiencing the adventure of a ferry voyage. This year, as many as 520 students have travelled without the discount," Danyi said.

He added that many in the student community assume that international travel is a difficult task, but we are trying to make them see that it is an easy affair.