Nab snatchers of Mayiladuthurai MP’s gold chain, TNCC urges Delhi police

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K Selvaperunthagai on Monday expressed shock over the snatching of her party Lok Sabha MP R Sudha's gold chain in Delhi and demanded the immediate arrest of the offenders.



Selvaperunthagai said the law and order situation in the national capital was a "question mark" and the incident in the high-security area was strongly condemnable.

According to Delhi police, Congress MP Sudha sustained minor injuries after her gold chain was snatched by unidentified persons in the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri in the national capital while she was out on a morning walk on August 4.

In a statement, the Congress leader said it was a matter of anguish that even MPs, who work for the people, do not have security, while the government must ensure the security of all the people.

Those who perpetrated the crime must be immediately arrested, and they should be given tough punishment, he said.

Selvaperunthagai urged the government and the Delhi police to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.