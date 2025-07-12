Naan Muthalvan implemented using institutes linked to DMK, failed to achieve goals: Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss criticised the State government for poor implementation of the 'Naan Muthalvan' scheme and termed the initiative as a failure.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the skill training scheme, intended for employment assistance and coaching for competitive exams, has failed because the task was handed mainly over to training institutes associated with the ruling party. "In 2023, around 1.35 lakh candidates enrolled for skill training. During the current year, the number has reduced to 11,865. Of the total candidates enrolled in 2023, only 66,537 persons only secured jobs. In 2024, as many as 8,517 people found employment. During the present year, only 796 persons got jobs," he said, pointing to government data.

He alleged that training institutions run by the members of the ruling party were used predominantly, leading to the failure. "For instance, an institute was selected to provide tailoring training. But the institute had only two machines to train students. Moreover, persons who got jobs under the scheme are not continuing due to lower pay. The scheme is not successful," he claimed.

He added that the DMK government was more keen on promoting the scheme rather than streamlining it. "The next coalition government, in which PMK will be a part of, will implement the skill training and employment scheme successfully to the real benefit of," he said.