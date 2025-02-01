Naan Mudhalvan scheme to offer bridge courses for classes 9-12 across TN

CHENNAI: In a bid to guide students in choosing the right higher education course, Naan Mudhalvan (NM) scheme will be offering several online classes for State-run school students in grades 9–12 across Tamil Nadu through computer labs in their respective schools.

The training programme implemented under the project executed by Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) will provide free, self-paced learning to help students develop skills that are relevant to the industry. Online coaching provides comprehensive learning content to help students improve skills in emerging sectors, besides providing information about courses and industry-specific skill sets.

The training would also help the students develop the skills and knowledge they need for future careers. A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that now it has been decided that these online coaching classes under the NM scheme could be conducted in high-tech labs (with a high-speed internet connection) established in the government high and higher secondary schools across the State.

Pointing out that the Local Area Network (LAN) network was established in over 6,000 government schools, the official said a little above 3,100 high and higher secondary schools have 10 computers each, and 2,900 schools have 20 computers each as the student enrollment has been high since last year.

Claiming that all computer labs in the government schools have also been equipped with an Uninterrupted Power Supply so that the students could access the PCs at any point in time, he said, "the TNSDC will offer online skill development courses too."