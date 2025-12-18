Naan Mudhalvan scheme extended to fourth-semester polytechnic students

CHENNAI: The State will now roll out the 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme for fourth-semester polytechnic students as well. Under the scheme, over 30 technical courses would be taught this year.

So far, Naan Mudhalvan has been implemented in 459 polytechnic colleges for other semester students, and 1.84 lakh students have benefited through 14 industrial training partners. Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) monitors the scheme.

A senior Higher Education department official said 33 courses were introduced in various domains, including Civil, Computer Science Engineering (CSE), Information Technology (IT), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) and Mechanical.

Digital construction in Civil, mobile application development in CSE, Internet of Things (IoT) and sensor integration in ECE, Electrical Vehicle (EV) technology in EEE and industrial design technology in Mechanical were some of the courses.

The DoTE would also train the teachers for the introduced subjects in a six-day skill enhancement training programme from December 15. The training will be held across the state, divided into 10 zones.

At each of these zones, training will be conducted at government and private polytechnic colleges. The 10 zones are Chennai, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Tiruchy, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Coimbatore, Sivaganga, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Vellore and Villupuram.

The official said that attendance is mandatory for all days of training, and the faculty members will be eligible to receive the Faculty Development Programme (FDP) certificate on the basis of successful completion of post-assessment through Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC). "Financial assistance will be provided to the participants," he added.