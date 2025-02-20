Naan Mudhalvan scheme expands to offer jobs in 30 new sectors, including beauty and wellness

CHENNAI: The Naan Mudhalvan Scheme, under which the state government is helping students secure lucrative opportunities in domestic and multinational firms, will henceforth assist in landing jobs in 30 more avenues, including beauty and wellness.

Currently, the scheme helps students land jobs in sectors including computer science, automotive, electronics, banking and financial services. The new 30 sectors will include handicrafts, home furnishing, apparel made-ups, beauty and wellness.

The scheme is accessible to students across engineering, arts and science, polytechnic, and ITIs without imposing any financial burden. The initiative fosters collaboration among diverse stakeholders, including students, esteemed academicians, industry professionals, mentors, and administrators.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that the outcome of the Naan Mudhalvan skill training is that the candidates are industry-ready and employable. "Last year, the scheme helped find placements for 1,48,149 students, including 83,195 from arts and science streams and 64,954 from the engineering stream," he said, adding that the placements were organised at various locations across the state.

He said the salary for arts and science streams ranges between Rs three to 10 lakh per annum, while for engineering streams, the salary range is between Rs four to 40 lakh per annum.

According to the official, in addition to the present known sectors that provide employment opportunities to the students, the Naan Mudhalvan scheme has succeeded in identifying various relatively unconventional job opportunity avenues even in capital goods, domestic work, gems and jewellery, hydrocarbons, infrastructure equipment, power, retail, rubber, sports, textiles and handlooms, management - security, pharmaceuticals and packaging.