Naan Mudhalvan: New training centres in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore

CHENNAI: After setting up coaching centres under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme for aspirants aiming to clear the Civil Service Examination, the authorities have now decided to setup residential training centres in Chennai, Madurai, and Coimbatore for youngsters applying for Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Board, and banking services.

The Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) has been entrusted with the task of setting up training centres along with private partners.

These training centres would be established within three months so that the central government job aspirants could prepare for the upcoming competitive exam.

A senior official from TNSDC said each training centre would have the capacity to accommodate 300 students. Each centre would have four classrooms with 60 seats in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai. The facility would also have a 100-seater auditorium, he said, adding that the training centres would also have other facilities, including a computer lab with a study hall, library rooms, hostel rooms and a dining hall.

According to the official, the centres would also be equipped with smart boards, LCD projectors, and audio-visual aids.

"The centre will also have 24-hour electricity with power backup, water, and high-end internet connections," he said. These coaching centres and hostels would be under CCTV surveillance to ensure the safety of the students.

The official said the training was expected to be a blend of classroom programme, doubt-clearing sessions, self-study, intensive tests, and constant monitoring. "An expert committee will be constituted to select the training firm through a transparent tender process," he said.

He said the training period for the students would be six months. "The coaching for these competitive exams will be on a par with leading training institutes," he added.

A separate competitive exam vertical has been set up under the scheme to provide free training and support for the youth from the State in clearing exams conducted by the Union government recruitment agencies, like competitive exams for Railways, banking service, SSC, UPSC exams, etc., which would increase Tamil Nadu’s representation in central services, officials said.