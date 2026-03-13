Naan Mudhalvan helps Tamil Nadu’s UPSC aspirants

CHENNAI: For many aspirants who cleared the prestigious Civil Services Examination this year, the journey was marked by poverty, lack of guidance, and limited resources.
With the help of the State government’s Naan Mudhalvan scheme and the All India Civil Services Coaching Centre, they were able to overcome these barriers and secure ranks in one of the country’s toughest examinations.
Among them is M Subramania Bharathi, who secured All India Rank (AIR) 778 in his very first attempt. Hailing from Vikramasingapuram in Tirunelveli district, Bharathi studied entirely in Tamil medium from Class 1 to 12 and later completed his MA in History at Thiruvalluvar College in Papanasam.
His family background reflects the economic hardships he overcame. His father, Mariappan, works as a daily wage labourer in a brick manufacturing unit, earning around Rs 6,500 a month, while his mother is a tailor who is currently not working.
Despite these constraints, Bharathi said his parents prioritised education over financial difficulties. “My mother named me after Mahakavi Subramania Bharathiar. That became my first inspiration to serve the nation. I wanted to join the civil services so that I could contribute to society and represent people from grassroots backgrounds like mine,” he said.
Bharathi said the Naan Mudhalvan scheme played a crucial role in his preparation. “I did not join any private coaching institute. I am a product of the Naan Mudhalvan scheme and the All India Civil Services Coaching Centre. Without their academic and financial support, it would have been very difficult for me to reach this stage,” he said.
He credited C Sudhagaran, IRPS (Indian Railway Personnel Service) at AICSCC, for guiding him throughout the preparation. “After the results were declared, he was the first person to call and inform me,” Bharathi recalled.
Reflecting on his journey, he advised aspirants not to fall into what he described as the commercialisation of UPSC coaching.
“It is not necessary to spend lakhs of rupees in coaching centres in cities like Chennai or Delhi. What you need is proper guidance and discipline. Schemes like Naan Mudhalvan provide that support,” he said.
His father, Mariappan, expressed pride in his son’s achievement. “We come from a poor background, and I work as a daily wage labourer. Despite the struggles, my son studied hard and prepared well. The Naan Mudhalvan scheme helped him clear the exam,” he said.
Another candidate, Abdullah Afridh (25), from Coimbatore, secured AIR 942 and second place in the PwD Category-V. Afridh lives with cerebral palsy, locomotor challenges, and low vision.
A postgraduate in Economics from PSG Arts and Science College, Afridh wrote the UPSC examination and attended the interview in Tamil. He required a scribe to write the exam and relied heavily on volunteers during his preparation.
“Volunteers supported me for nearly 14 hours a day during my preparation. Their help and the support system around me made this possible,” he recalled.
Afridh suggested that study materials for the UPSC examination should be converted into audio format to make them more accessible for differently abled aspirants.
“It will greatly help candidates with visual impairment and other disabilities,” he added.
Meanwhile, P Sabareeshwaran from Kalipatti village in Namakkal district cleared the examination with AIR 700 in his eighth attempt. A pharmacy graduate who completed his degree in 2017, he said the early years of preparation were particularly challenging.
“My father is a powerloom weaver, and my mother is a homemaker. Initially, I lacked proper guidance and resources, but I slowly improved and continued my preparation despite several setbacks,” he said.
Afridh suggested that study materials for the UPSC examination should be converted into audio format to make them more accessible for differently abled aspirants.