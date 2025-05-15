Naan Mudhalvan enables Adi Dravidar students scale new heights: TN govt

CHENNAI: Adi Dravidar and tribal youth of the State have seen a significant educational progress in the last four years owing to the implementation of a plethora of schemes for their development, claimed the State government in a press note released here.

It added that from a sharp spike in their pass percentage in classes 10 and 12 to making a foray into premiere institutions like IIT and NIT and landing jobs in leading firms, schemes of the Dravidian-model government led by Chief Minister Stalin have contributed significantly to their development.

According to statistics shared by the Adi Dravidar welfare department in TN, the pass percentage of students from that community rose from 78% in 2021-22 to 92% in 2023-24 in Class 10 public exams. Also, the numbers have risen from 84% to 96% between 2021-22 to 2024-25 in Class 12 exams.

Rohini and Suganya, both students of Government Girls Higher Secondary Residential School in Salem, cracked the JEE in 2024 and joined the NIT Tiruchy. The duo attributed their success to Naan Mudhalvan scheme. Another student, C Parthasarathi of Sundararajapuram Adi Dravidar Welfare School in Virudhunagar, secured admission in aerospace design at IIT after benefitting from Naan Mudhalvan.

Additionally, the government has also implemented various schemes like internship grant for law students, Annal Ambedkar overseas higher education programme, scholarship for doctoral studies, Tholkudi Research Fellowship scheme, high skill incentive scheme, hostel development initiatives and increase in food allowance for Adi Dravidar students in the state during the last four years. Smart classrooms were created in 119 Adi Dravidar welfare schools, smart boards were installed in 174 schools and advanced labs were established in 206 schools.

Also, equipment worth Rs 3.15 crore were provided for science labs in 126 Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Higher Secondary Schools, the release said.