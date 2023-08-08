N Sreekumar takes over as Southern Railway PCOM

CHENNAI: N Sreekumar, a 1989 batch IRTS officer, on Monday took over charge as the Principal Chief Operations Manager (PCOM) of Southern Railway, replacing Ms NeenuIttyerah, who assumed charge as Principal Chief Commercial Manager in the zone the same day.

The change at the top of SR management has happened following the superannuation of P. Raveendran who held the post of Principal Chief Commercial Manager till 31st July.

N. Sreekumar has Post Graduation from IIT, Madras & Kharagpur and has worked in different capacities in Operating, Commercial, MIS and Vigilance department in various Divisions of Southern Railway and South Western Railway.

Before joining as Principal Chief Operations Manager, Sreekumar was Principal Chief Commercial Manager, South East Central Railway, Bilaspur.

Prior to that he has served as Chief Transportation Planning Manager, Southern Railway, Chief Freight Transportation Manager, Southern Railway and Chief General Manager, Container Corporation of India Ltd, (CONCOR), Southern Region.

He has undergone various training in India and abroad, which includes training on Freight Traffic at Hamburg Port, Germany and on Container Traffic at Port of Antwerp, Belgium, a statement issued by SR said.