Mystery man lures camel away from circus in Thanjavur, search on

TIRUCHY: In an unusual episode, a camel attached to a circus was driven away by an unidentified person from its tent while it was resting after the show in the late hours of Sunday, in Thanjavur.

Vijay (25) of Vettamangalam, Karur, puts up circus events with his family, including bird and animal shows, for which he maintains a few species of birds and a camel.

On May 15, the family camped in Thanjavur's Soorakottai to conduct the show for a couple of days and had tied the camel outside the tent. When he woke up the next day, Vijay was shocked to find his camel missing and conducted a search with his family, which went in vain.

He approached the Thanjavur Taluk police and lodged a complaint on Sunday evening. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and were searching for the camel.

The police, who retrieved the CCTV footage from around 100 places, found a veshti-clad man driving the camel at Gnanam Nagar near Thanjavur Punnainallur Mariamman Temple area. They noticed that the camel was going with the unidentified person without any hesitation.

With the video grab of the footage, police have now cast a net to catch the man.