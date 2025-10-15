Mystery fever claims Kancheepuram girl

CHENNAI: A young girl succumbed to a mysterious fever on Tuesday, causing tension among Kancheepuram residents. The deceased, Karthika, developed a sudden fever three days ago.

She was assured the fever would cure soon at the Kancheepuram GH, but two days later, he condition worsened as her temperature spiked. She fell unconscious and was moved to a hospital in Vadapalani.

The young girl, who did not have dengue or any other contagious infection, succumbed despite treatment. Locals have urged the district administration to take immediate preventive measures to control the spread of infections.