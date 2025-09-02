Mysterious gang burns child's body in graveyard, raises suspicions of human sacrifice in Namakkal district

CHENNAI: In an incident, a newborn baby's body was doused in petrol and allegedly burnt by unidentified individuals in a graveyard near Paramathi Velur on Sunday which has led to suspicions of human sacrifice.

The incident occurred at 10 pm in the graveyard at Anichampalyam, located in Namakkal district.

Locals who had come to immerse their Ganesh idols in the Cauvery River at night noticed a fire burning at the usually deserted graveyard, which is on premises owned by the Forest Department, said a Daily Thanthi report

When they went to check on the cause of the fire, they reportedly saw five people including two women, burning the body of a newborn child after pouring petrol on it. On seeing the public enter the graveyard, the mysterious gang fled the scene after which the locals alerted the cops and the Village Administrative Officer.

When revenue officials inspected the graveyard on Monday morning, they found evidence of the flames and some patterns drawn using yellow and red powder around the spot. Locals said that while the village practiced only burials and no one was allowed to burn bodies in the graveyard, they were shocked to find people burning the body of a newborn without permission.

With the body was gone and the presence of ritualistic powders and patterns, residents in the area said that they suspected a case of human sacrifice and have informed the police, forest, and revenue departments about the same.

Speaking about the incident, Anichampalyam VAO, Tamilselvi said that the issue has been reported to superior officers who are looking into the matter. Following this, a special police team has been formed, and investigations are on.