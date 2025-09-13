Mysore-Tirunelveli special train announced for festival season

CHENNAI: To ease festive rush during Dasara and Deepavali, the Railways has announced a special train between Mysore and Tirunelveli, running from September 15 to November 25 with weekly services in both directions.

According to the South Western Railway, Train No. 06239 will depart from Mysore every Monday at 8.15 pm from September 15 to November 24, reaching Tirunelveli at 10.50 am the following day.

In the return direction, Train No. 06240 will leave Tirunelveli every Tuesday at 3.40 pm from September 16 to November 25 and arrive in Mysore at 5.40 am the next day.

The train will halt at Mandya, Ramanagaram, Kengeri, KSR Bengaluru, Bengaluru Cantonment, Krishnarajapuram, Bangarpet, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Dindigul, Kodaikanal Road, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sattur, and Kovilpatti stations en route.

The composition of the train will include one AC two-tier coach, three AC three-tier coaches, 10 sleeper class coaches, and four general class coaches, railway officials said.