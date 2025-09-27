‘My heart is shattered’: Vijay mourns 36 killed in TVK's Karur rally stampede 

CHENNAI: Hours after the heart-wrenching tragedy in Karur, where 36 lives were lost, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay on Saturday expressed profound grief, saying he was overwhelmed by indescribable pain and sorrow.

“My heart is shattered. I am consumed by unbearable grief and anguish beyond words. I extend my deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the families of my beloved brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I sincerely pray for the speedy recovery of all those undergoing treatment in hospitals,” Vijay said in a social media post.