Muthupettai Vinayagar idol immersion rally passes off peacefully

TIRUCHY: The Vinayagar idol immersion procession at Muthupettai passed off peacefully amid high police security in Tiruvarur on Monday.

This year, the idols were installed at as many as 19 identified places, including Jambuvanodai Sivan Temple, Thillai Vilagam, Aramangadu, Kalladikollai, Alangadu, and Kovilur, on August 27, and special poojas were accorded every day.

As per the schedule, on Monday, the immersion procession commenced from Jambavanodai Vadakadi Sivan temple premises around 2 pm, and Chidambaram Ramayath Ammal Trust Chairman C Ramakrishnan inaugurated the rally in which the former BJP president K Annamalai, state general secretary Karuppu Muruganandam and members from AMMK took part.

The rally, which had been proceeding along Muthupettai amidst tight police security, went past Jambuvanodai Dargah, the Thiyagi Sivaraman memorial, Koraiyaru Bridge, Azad Nagar, and reached the old bus stand, where the rally converged, before participants immersed the idols in the Bhamani River. Traffic was diverted from the Muthupettai area to ECR and Pattukkottai.

The Hindu Munnani’s Vinayagar Chaturthi rally used to go through Muslim populated areas in the past, leading to tensions.