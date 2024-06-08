Mutharasan condemns Modi govt for shifting statues of Gandhi, Ambedkar from Parliament

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Friday condemned the Narendra Modi government's move to shift the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar from the Parliament in the name of maintenance.

"Even before Modi was sworn in for his third term as Prime Minister, the process of insulting the late leaders who fought against foreign rule and for political rights had started. In the name of parliamentary maintenance, the statues of Gandhi, the patriot who led the national freedom struggle, Ambedkar, the social justice warrior who drafted the Constitution, and Chhatrapati Shivaji, who represented the secular character, are being removed and relocated, " he said in a statement.

Mutharasan said that even after four generations, Gandhi, the father of the nation, has been admired and respected by the countries of the world.

Modi faced condemnation for stating that Gandhi became famous after the release of his biopic.

He demanded the Modi government immediately stop insulting the leaders whom the country respects and request those who support him to give him appropriate advice.