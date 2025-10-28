Murugan slams Stalin’s ‘family rule’, accuses DMK of looting Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L Murugan, on Tuesday, accused Chief Minister MK Stalin of indulging in divisive politics and running a corrupt, family-driven administration while ignoring the real issues faced by the people of the State.

"Stalin's repeated tirades against the BJP-led Central government over issues like GST, the NEET exam, and the New Education Policy were nothing but "hate politics aimed at misleading the people of Tamil Nadu"," he said, adding that the DMK's attempts to create a north–south divide were deliberate distractions to divert public anger over large-scale corruption and administrative inefficiency.

"While the Chief Minister dreams of turning people's attention away from the DMK's failures, the public can clearly see how his partymen have looted thousands of crores through scams, from nutrition schemes to TASMAC operations," Murugan said. He also alleged that DMK ministers and leaders were "regular visitors to the courts," facing multiple corruption cases.