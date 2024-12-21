Murder near court sends wrong signal, strengthen security: Madras HC bench

CHENNAI: Taking exception to a series of violence, including murders within the premises of lower courts, reported in the State, the Madras High Court directed the DMK government to deploy armed police personnel at all the district courts.

The court ordered that the personnel should be visible in the public vicinity to prevent criminal activities on the court premises. The HC ordered the government to strictly ensure the safety of lawyers and litigants.

Referring to the murder of Mayandi, a 25-year-old who was youth hacked to death near the Tirunelveli court campus on December 20, a division bench of Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice C Kumarappan raised a question that if it is that simple to murder a person within the vicinity of a court what message it sends to the public. The judges were worried about how the general public would come to the court in search of justice or to dispose of an offender in the backdrop of such developments.

The bench passed the observations after hearing cases related to security issues in courts across the State.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran and Public Prosecutor (PP) Hasan Mohammed Jinnah submitted the status report on the Nellai murder, saying that the investigation is underway. The court was also updated about the arrests made in the case.

But the bench raised serious concerns on how a murder could be executed within 50 feet of the district court, that too in broad daylight. This incident would definitely create panic among lawyers and the general public, observed the bench.

The court also said that even though 12 police personnel were deployed at the court on the day of the murder, cops didn't rush to apprehend the accused.

The court appreciated special sub-inspector Uyikathaan who had bravely chased the assailants and arrested one from the murdering gang. The bench directed the DGP to add this bravery to his service records.

The AAG placed a government order stating that actions have been taken to provide security in the premises of lower courts. However, the bench observed that most police personnel on duty in courts are often found fidgeting with their mobile phones. This would have serious impact on security of the premises, the judges said. The court then directed the DGP to ensure police personnel don't use mobile phones during duty hours.

The court also directed the DGP to sensitise the police personnel on the importance of preventing a crime. The judges said it is also their duty as per section 168 of Bharathiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Further, the court directed the police commissioner of Tirunelveli to conduct a thorough investigation and take action against the police personnel who have failed to prevent the murder.

The matter was posted to January 8, 2025, for further proceedings.