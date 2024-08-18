Murder case accused shot on leg, held at Aadhanur

MADURAI: Meanwhile, a 30-year-old murder case accused was shot in the leg and was arrested when he attempted to escape after attacking the police with a machete at Aadhanur under Needamangalam police limits in Tiruvarur district late on Friday.

On a tip-off that Mano Nirmalraj, a criminal involved in the murder of a farmer recently, was hiding there with deadly weapons, a police team cornered him. In a bid to escape, he attacked a police sub-inspector Santhosh Kumar and a police constable Vignesh with a machete inflicting cut injuries on them. The sub-inspector fired in the leg of Nirmalraj in self-defence and arrested him.

Later, the injured criminal was admitted to the government medical college hospital at Tiruvarur for treatment.