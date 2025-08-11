Munusamy attributes TN’s economic growth to AIADMK regime

COIMBATORE: AIADMK Deputy General Secretary KP Munusamy on Sunday stated that Tamil Nadu achieved a double-digit economic growth rate due to industrial evolution during the previous AIADMK rule.

"Industries developed during the AIADMK rule ushered in economic growth of the state. Only the AIADMK should feel proud of the state’s impressive development, as nothing was done in the last four years. And, Chief Minister MK Stalin has no locus standi to claim credit for its economic growth,” he said in Krishnagiri.

Delving further into the issue, Munusamy listed various corporate firms established during the previous AIADMK government and asked Stalin to reveal how many industries were brought to Tamil Nadu during the last four years of the DMK regime.

The DMK and AIADMK were at loggerheads over Tamil Nadu recording a double-digit economic growth rate in real terms during 2024-25, with 11.19 per cent, according to the revised estimates of the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation for various states.

Munusamy also announced that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami will be touring Krishnagiri as part of his ‘Makkalai Kaappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom’ campaign for two days on Monday and Tuesday.

Besides campaigning, Palaniwami will also interact with entrepreneurs at a conference and conduct road shows.