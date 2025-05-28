Multilevel car parking to open soon in Madurai railway station

MADURAI: Southern Railway will soon open a multilevel car parking facility at the western entry of Madurai Junction railway station.

This is the first covered four-wheeler multilevel parking space in the Madurai Division and is a part of the ongoing station redevelopment project.

The e-tender process to operate the parking area has already begun. This is the second major parking facility developed under the station redevelopment project at Madurai junction, a statement said. A multilevel two-wheeler parking area developed at the eastern entry is already operational.

The new facility developed at a cost of ₹6.92 crore is located at the southern end of the west entry and is designed to protect vehicles from sun, heat, and rain. It was built in response to increasing demand for more covered parking at the station.

The two-floor structure covers 2,413 square metres and could accommodate 60 four-wheelers. It is equipped with CCTV surveillance, a lift, restrooms, electric vehicle charging points, digital payment options, and firefighting systems installed at key points on both floors for emergency use.

The parking charges are fixed at Rs 30 for up to 2 hours, Rs 50 for 2 to 6 hours, Rs 60 for 6 to 12 hours, Rs 100 for 12 to 24 hours, and Rs 100 per day beyond 24 hours.

Additionally, a new multilevel car parking facility is under construction near the parcel office at the east entry of the station. This building will have three floors with a total area of 9,173.45 square metres and space for 166 cars.

It will feature three entry points on the ground floor, two lifts, restrooms on the ground and first floors, 13 charging points for electric vehicles, and a firefighting system on all floors to ensure safety.