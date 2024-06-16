Begin typing your search...

Multi-vehicle collision at Paranur Toll Plaza in Chengalpattu district causes traffic jam

A government bus travelling from Tiruvannamalai to the Kilambakkam bus stand near the Paranur Toll Plaza collided with a car in front of it. In a domino effect, the cars travelling behind the bus collided with each other in a row.

Visual from the spot (Thanthi tv)

CHENNAI: A multi-vehicle collision near the Paranur Toll Plaza in Chengalpattu district involving a government bus and several cars led to a massive traffic jam on Sunday.

Due to this multi-vehicle collision, a major traffic jam occurred on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway, affecting a large number of people who travelling to other districts, a day ahead of the Bakrid festival.

