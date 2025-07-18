Mughals, Sultans get raw deal in NCERT textbooks, alleges Vaiko

CHENNAI: MDMK chief Vaiko condemned the NCERT for omitting references to Mughals and Delhi Sultans in the social science textbook for class 7. The senior leader said that the textbooks had brief chapters on the Mughal Empire and the Delhi Sultanate during the earlier years, but these have been omitted in the new books.

“The portions only mention that Babar (founder of the Mughal dynasty) had destroyed cities and murdered people mercilessly,” Vaiko said.

"Also, there are references to Aurangzeb that he destroyed temples and gurdwaras. Akbar's rule has been mentioned as cruel," Vaiko added.

Alleging that NCERT is supporting the Hindutva forces to destroy the diversity and secular nature of the country, Vaiko demanded that the NCERT remove such information from the textbooks.