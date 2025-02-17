Mudhalvarin Kaakkum Karangal: Applications open for financial aid scheme for ex-servicemen

CHENNAI: Applications for the Mudhalvarin Kaakkum Karangal (CM’s Protective Hands) scheme, launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin to provide loans for ex-servicemen and their dependents, are open starting February 17 (Monday).

According to a Daily Thanthi report, CM Stalin launched the scheme during the Independence Day event last year.

The scheme allows retired military personnel and the families of soldiers who lost their lives to receive loans of up to Rs 1 crore from banks to start any business and is expected to benefit 400 ex-servicemen in the state.

Through the scheme, the state government will provide a 30% capital subsidy and 3% interest on the loan amount.

The state government will also provide skill and entrepreneurship development training to the ex-servicemen.

Applicants can submit their forms through http://www.exwel.tn.gov.in/ and families of ex-servicemen who lost their lives can apply through their respective District Ex-Servicemen's Welfare Office.