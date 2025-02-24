Mudhalvar Marundhagangal: CM Stalin launches 1,000 pharmacies across TN

CHENNAI: As many as 1,000 ‘Mudhalvar Marundhagangal' pharmacies providing medicines at subsidised prices to the people across Tamil Nadu was inaugurated on Monday by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The initiative not only offered expensive medicines at affordable prices to the members of the public but also ensured employment opportunities for 1,500 B.Pharm and D.Pharm degree-diploma holders, the Chief Minister said.

Medicines will be available at a discount price of upto 75 percent.

"This would reduce the financial burden of the people dependent on medicines on a long term basis. We wanted to end the situation where the public has to pay a high price to buy medicines and these pharmacies would help to reduce their financial burden,” Stalin said at the inauguration.

Pharmacists and cooperative societies have been provided subsidy and required financial assistance to operate the ventures. While the entrepreneurs were provided Rs 3 lakh, the cooperative societies were provided a subsidy of Rs 2 lakh.

“These pharmacies have been stocked with three months' supply of medicine and warehouses have been established in all the 38 districts across the state,” he said.