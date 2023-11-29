MU okays Kalaignar logo based on govt’s June request

CHENNAI: Madras University has decided to use the ‘Kalaignar 100 years’ logofor all its official communications following a request from the Tamil Development and Information Department of the State government way back in June.

It was Chief Minister MK Stalinwho unveiled the logo - Kalaignar 100 - to mark the birth centenary celebrations of former chief minister of Tamil Nadu and DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi, handing it over to former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi.

S Elumalai, Registrar, University of Madras said the letter from the Tamil Development and Information Department came in June.

A senior professor from the University, seeking anonymity, said a circular was issued to the administrative staff and faculty to use the logo. Quoting the circular, he said, “As per a letter dated June 21, 2023, from the secretary to the government, Tamil Valarschi Matrum Seithi Thurai, staff members of our university (faculties and administrative staff) are hereby informed to use the ‘Kalaignar 100’ logo, which is available on our university website for all future official communications. All are requested to adhere to the instruction strictly”.

The professor said since the circular was issued on November 24, the usage of the logo has not started in a full-fledged manner.

A senior official from the Secretariat, whom DT Next spoke to, was however clueless as to why it took four months for the University of Madras to issue the circular though the request came in June itself. “It is a government order and all the state-run universities in Tamil Nadu were instructed to use the logo,” he said. The official also pointed out that the state government has also asked the educational institutions to include Tamil Nadu’s exclusive logo marking the 75th year celebrations of Indian Independence.