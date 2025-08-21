MTC’s bid to privatise jobs against social justice: Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss condemned the State government for outsourcing driver and conductor posts in government transport corporations and criticised the DMK regime for being against social justice.

In a statement, Anbumani said that it is shocking that the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has decided to outsource 1,020 drivers and 1,172 conductor posts. “Privatising the MTC is condemnable. Since DMK came to power, bids have been made to privatise the MTC. Recently, 120 electric buses have been introduced in Chennai, and an additional 505 electric buses will be introduced soon. These buses will be operated privately," he added.

Saying that the MTC has already outsourced recruitment of 875 drivers and 625 conductors, Anbumani said if the new employees are appointed on outsourcing, the number of temporary drivers and conductors would cross one-fourth of the total workforce.

“The intention of creating public sector undertakings, including MTC, is not only to provide service to the public, but also to create employment opportunities. The employees would be appointed based on reservation norms. But, now a situation has been created to allow private firms to appoint anyone without following the reservation. Also, the workers will be exploited," he warned.

He expressed that the DMK government under MK Stalin is committing three sins, such as burying social justice, supporting exploitation and handing over the government’s resources to the private sector. “The people will teach a fitting lesson to DMK," he said.

In another statement, Anbumani said that the cabinet meeting of Karnataka has approved internal reservation to various scheduled castes, but Tamil Nadu refuses to provide internal reservation to Vanniyars.