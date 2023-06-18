MTC to provide travel tokens to senior citizens

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) will commence distribution of tokens to elderly commuters for free travel in buses for July-December period from June 21.



People above the age of 60 years are eligible for free travel on MTC buses 10 times a month under a scheme introduced in February 2016.

Upon submitting an application and proof of age, 10 tokens for free travel will be issued for each month. Tokens will be issued for six months from July to December.

To apply afresh, beneficiaries may submit the application form along with address proof (ration card) and proof of their age (Aadhar, driving licence, voters' ID and educational certificates) and two colour passport size photos at any of the 40 depots or terminus in the city. To renew, they need to bring the old free travel card.

The tokens would be issued from 8 am to 7.30 pm at 40 centres from June to July. Post July 31, the tokens will be available at the respective depots during the office hours.