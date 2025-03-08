MTC to operate more buses for passengers affected by EMU cancellation

CHENNAI: To accommodate passengers affected by the EMU train service cancellation between Chennai Beach and Tambaram stations on March 9, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) will operate 50 additional buses on Sunday.

In connection with the commissioning of the fourth railway line between Chennai Beach and Kodambakkam railway stations, Southern Railway has cancelled EMU services between the two stations on Sunday from 5.10 am to 4.10 pm. Special trains will be operated from Tambaram to Kodambakkam railway stations.

MTC will operate 25 additional buses from Tambaram to Broadway, 20 buses from Kilambakkam bus terminal to Broadway and five buses from Pallavaram bus terminal to Chengalpattu.

The corporation has also assured that additional buses will be deployed as per passenger demand.

Officials will be stationed at key bus terminals to monitor the operations and ensure smooth transportation for commuters. Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly.