MTC to operate more buses for passengers affected by Beach-Tambaram EMU cancellation

CHENNAI: To accommodate passengers affected by the cancellation of EMU services between Beach and Tambaram stations today, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) will operate 50 additional buses on Sunday.

In connection with the commissioning of the fourth railway line between Beach and Kodambakkam stations, the Southern Railway cancelled EMU services between the two stations on Sunday from 5.10 am to 4.10 pm. Special trains will be operated from Tambaram to Kodambakkam stations.

MTC will operate 25 additional buses from Tambaram to Broadway, 20 buses from Kilambakkam bus terminal to Broadway and five buses from Pallavaram bus terminal to Chengalpattu. The corporation has also assured that additional buses will be deployed as per passenger demand.

Officials will be stationed at key bus terminals to monitor the operations and ensure smooth transportation for commuters. Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly.