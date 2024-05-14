MTC installs battery operated fans on buses to provide relief for drivers from summer

CHENNAI: To provide relief from simmering heat, Metropolitan Transport Corporation has decided to install a battery operated fan over the head of the drivers.

In the first phase, the MTC has decided to install the fan on 1000 buses and completed installation on 250 buses, MTC official said.

MTC which operates over 3000 buses in the city and adjoining districts employs over 8000 drivers.

Considering the impact of summer, the transport department has already taken various steps for the welfare of the workers, particularly drivers and conductors.