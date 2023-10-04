MSMEs to stage hunger strike on Oct 16 seeking reduction of fixed charges, others

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers' Federation, an umbrella organisation comprising MSME associations in the state, has announced that it would hold a hunger strike in the city on October 16 with the participation of entrepreneurs from across the state to draw the attention of the chief minister on their demands.

In a statement, the federation said that on October 9, they would hoist a black flag at their workplace and wear a black badge to submit their demands to the district collector across the state.

According to the federation, they held a day-long shutdown of the manufacturing units and a hunger strike in Madurai on September 25 demanding fulfilment of their five-point charter of demands.

It said that of the five demands, only a demand to allow conversion of the micro industries with less than 12 kilowatt contracted load to migrate from LT industrial tariff (3B) to LT cottage tariff (3A1) has been accepted and implemented.

The other demands include the reduction of the fixed charges which have been increased by 430 per cent after the tariff hike last year and the rollback of peak hour charges for LT industries tariff. It also demanded a waiver of rooftop solar network charges and cancellation of tariff hikes for the next two years under the multi-year tariff.