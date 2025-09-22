MR Radha’s wife Geetha Radha passes away; CM Stalin offers condolences

CHENNAI: Geetha Radha (86), wife of late actor MR Radha, mother of actress Radhika, and mother-in-law of actor-politician Sarathkumar, passed away on Monday

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Chief Minister MK Stalin has expressed his condolences on her passing.

In his condolences message, he said, "I express my deepest condolences on the death of Geeta Radha. I extend my condolences to her family, relatives and friends, including her sister Radhika, who are grieving over her loss."