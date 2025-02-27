MP Ravikumar thanks CM Stalin for sanctioning funds to establish chair in name of Illango Adigal

CHENNAI: General Secretary of VCK and Villupuram MP D Ravikumar thanked Chief Minister M K Stalin for sanctioning Rs 1 crore to establish a chair in the name of Illangovadigal at Kerala University.

The CM took this initiative based on the recommendation of VCK leader and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan, said Ravikumar in his social media post, where he also shared the order issued by the Tamil Nadu government for the establishment of the chair in honor of the Tamil scholar of the Chera Kingdom.