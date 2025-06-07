MP man held for duping Coimbatore youth of Rs 13 lakh

Begin typing your search...

    7 Jun 2025
    Representative Image

    COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore cybercrime police arrested a 34-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh for conning a youth of Rs 13 lakhs.

    According to police, the 29-year-old youth of Coimbatore received a phone call from the scamster posing as a CBI official.

    The accused threatened action against the youth for involvement in the narcotics business and asked him to send money as part of a verification process.

    The youth transferred Rs 13 lakhs to the accused’s account. Upon realising he was cheated, the youth filed a complaint.

    The cybercrime police registered a case and picked up Sandeev Tiwari from Madhya Pradesh.

    Inquiries revealed that he had duped many others following the same modus operandi.

    Further investigations are on.

