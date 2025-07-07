Moving up: ‘You can build the port, but who will run it?’

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is ramping up its logistics capacity. Be it developing multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs) in Mappedu and Coimbatore, greenfield projects such as the Cuddalore Port, Parandur and Hosur greenfield airport, and warehousing hubs, the State is investing heavily on logistics infrastructure expansion. But that's the infrastructure part. There is another essential component: Preparing the people who will operate it.

At the centre of this effort is the Tamil Nadu Apex Skill Development Centre for Logistics (TNASDCL), a semi-governmental body set up under the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC). While relatively unknown to the public, the centre is playing a critical role in supporting the State's economic dream. In this interview, TNASDCL Managing Director Bana Bihari Nayak explains how the agency is aligning workforce skills with Tamil Nadu's logistics ambitions.

What was the gap that TNASDCL was created to fill?

TNASDCL was created as part of a broader government initiative to set up Apex Skill Development Centres for key sectors. We focus on logistics. It's a semi-governmental structure, 50% of the equity is held by the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, and the remaining 50% by industry partners like the Logistics Sector Skill Council and TVS Supply Chain. Our role is to ensure that infrastructure development is matched by people who can actually operate it.

How is skilling structured across different segments of the workforce?

We approach it in three levels. The first is early-stage exposure, where we introduce logistics basics to school and college students through the Naan Mudhalvan scheme. Following that is re‑skilling for existing blue‑collar workers, such as drivers, warehouse staff, terminal crews, crane operators, etc. Upskilling of mid-level staff in digital logistics tools, real-time tracking, and AI awareness is the third level.

How does TNASDCL coordinate with the logistics industry?

We don't work in isolation. We have Centres of Excellence in collaboration with private operators, Sipcot, and port authorities. These centres offer practical, demand-driven training. We also invite companies to our training institutes and colleges for placements. That direct engagement ensures employability, not just certification.

What role does technology play in your training programmes?

A lot. We aren't teaching software development but we do include awareness modules on AI in routing, automation in warehousing, and digital documentation systems, etc. A supervisor or a fleet manager needs to know how to work with those systems, even if they're not building them.

There's growing anxiety around automation. What's your view on its impact on jobs?

We've seen this before. When computers came, people worried about losing jobs. But those who adapted stayed in the workforce. AI won't eliminate jobs completely but roles will evolve. Our goal is to help people stay employable during that shift.

What's the main skill challenge now?

The gap between training and actual industry requirements is still real. Many workers don't get exposure to real-world scenarios. Our job is to bridge that not just teach theory but connect it to what companies expect from Day One.

What's ahead for TNASDCL?

We'll continue aligning with the State's infrastructure expansion whether it's ports, logistics corridors, or warehousing hubs. We're expanding course offerings to meet changing job roles. Our work may be in the background, but it's critical to the system running smoothly.

















(Source: State's Skill Gap Assessment Report)