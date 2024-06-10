Moving bike catches fire in Puducherry, rider escapes unhurt

CHENNAI: A two-wheeler caught fire near the Nellikuppam Fish Market in Puducherry on Monday. However, its alert rider managed to escape with no injuries.

Surya from Pudupattu in Villupuram was traveling through Puducherry on his two-wheeler when it suddenly caught fire.

According to Thanthi TV, Ganesh who noticed smoke emanating from the engine immediately braked and got off the bike. Onlookers attempted to douse the fire but the efforts went in vain.

Upon receiving information, a fire rescue team immediately arrived at the spot and doused the fire. The officials mentioned that Ganesh had filled the petrol tank of his bike only a short while before the vehicle had caught fire.