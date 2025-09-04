MoUs signed on aerospace, maritime, textile and design during CM Stalin’s UK visit

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday in London chaired a series of high-level meetings with senior executives of leading global industries, resulting in the signing of several significant Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) across defence and aerospace, shipbuilding, intelligence, renewable energy, textile technologies, design, and education.

In his meeting with senior officials of Rolls-Royce, one of the world's foremost aerospace and defence technology companies, the chief minister discussed the expansion of the International Aerospace Manufacturing Private Limited (IAMPL) joint venture in Hosur.

An official release late evening said that while the company expressed strong interest in further expanding its operations in the State through a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, a research and development centre, a training hub, and major investment in advanced aerospace manufacturing, underscoring the State's role as one of country's two defence industrial corridors.

Among the MoUs signed, Lloyd's List Intelligence (Seasearcher) will expand its global capability Centre in Chennai, creating 200 jobs by the financial year 2026 and enhancing Tamil Nadu's expertise in maritime risk management, insurance, vessel analytics, shipbuilding, port management, and the broader blue economy.

In addition, Wilson Power and Distribution Technologies will invest Rs 300 crore to establish a transformer manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, creating 543 jobs with over 80–90% of its production supporting renewable energy projects, reinforcing the State's leadership as a green energy hub.

Likewise, Britannia RFID Technologies India, a subsidiary of the UK-based Britannia Garment Packaging, will invest Rs 520 crore in Tirupur and Namakkal to set up RFID tag manufacturing units, creating 550 jobs, supporting digitisation and traceability in the apparel sector and enhancing Tamil Nadu's competitiveness in textile exports.

Similarly, Ecole Intuit Lab, in partnership with Shakthi Excellence Academy, will establish a design-focused higher education institution in Coimbatore to nurture the next generation of creative professionals, aligning with the growing importance of the creative economy and the University of Exeter entered into an MoU with Tamil Nadu to strengthen academic collaboration through joint research, faculty exchanges, and global knowledge-sharing in priority sectors.

"These landmark agreements not only enhance sectoral collaborations and attract high-quality international investments but also strategically position Tamil Nadu to leverage opportunities arising out of the India–UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), with additional meetings held during the visit to explore long-term avenues", the official release added.