Retd IPS officer recalls Karunanidhi ending Marina event early to avert mishap in 1996

CHENNAI: Retired IPS officer and Makkal Needhi Maiam vice president AG Mourya evoked memories of a similar crowd situation involving DMK patriarch Karunanidhi while reflecting on actor Vijay's roadshow in Karur where 40 people were killed in stampede on Saturday evening.

Writing on X on Sunday, Mourya recounted his experience as Assistant Commissioner of Police in Mylapore ahead of the 1996 Assembly election. At that time, the Nadigar Sangam had organised a public event at the Marina seashore to present a gold pen to Karunanidhi, with actor Vijayakanth leading the tribute.

Actors and actresses from across the industry attended, and an estimated five lakh people gathered from the Lighthouse stretch up to the Anna Memorial. Observing the heavy crowd and the mounting pressure near the stage, Karunanidhi turned to the event host Cho Ramaswamy and urged that the programme be ended immediately, insisting that no life should be lost to overcrowding.

Within two minutes the felicitation was wrapped up, the pen was presented and Karunanidhi departed. Party functionaries, actors and volunteers helped disperse the crowd and create passageways. With the cooperation of district secretary Kittu, the situation was brought under control, Mourya recalled.

“A leader must always be like that,” he wrote, praising Karunanidhi’s quick decision to prioritise public safety over ceremony.