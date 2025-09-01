Motorists struggle as NHAI implements annual toll hike across TN

CHENNAI: Motorists across the state are concerned following the recent increase in toll charges on national highways that came into effect from Tuesday.

The hike, which is an annual revision implemented by the NHAI, came into effect from midnight on Tuesday in which the fares have been raised by 5 to 10 percent at various toll plazas.

The revised rates are currently implemented at 38 toll plazas in different districts including Villupuram, Trichy, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri. Toll plazas installed at Vikravandi, Samayapuram and Omalur are among those where the new charges have come into effect, said a Maalaimalar report.

The new increased toll fee structure for various vehicle categories are as follows:

For cars and vans, the one-way fare remains Rs 105, but the multiple-trip pass has increased from Rs 155 to Rs 160, and the monthly pass from Rs 3100 to Rs 3170. Similarly, for light commercial vehicles, the one-way fare is now Rs 185, multiple trips cost Rs 275 and the monthly pass is Rs 5545.

For lorries and buses, the one-way fare has been raised to Rs 370 from Rs 360, and the multiple-trip pass to Rs 555 from Rs 540. For multi-axle vehicles, the one-way fare is Rs 595 and the multiple-trip pass is Rs 890. The monthly pass has seen a significant increase of nearly Rs 400 and currently costs Rs 17820.

The Madurai-Eliyarpathi plaza also has a similar hike, with additional charges ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 20 per trip and up to Rs 345 for monthly passes for heavy vehicles.