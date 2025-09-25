Mother, lover get life term for torturing infant to death in Kanniyakumari

CHENNAI: In a shocking case from Kanniyakumari district, a 15-month-old boy was brutally tortured and killed by his mother and her lover.

According to police, Prabusha (23) was living with her baby Aristobulus, after separating from her husband, Seenu. She developed an affair with Saddam Hussain (32), a hotel operator from Kanjampuram, who had also been separated from his family.

In November 2023, the two stayed together at a poultry farm in Myladi, posing as husband and wife. During this time, the child’s crying angered Saddam Hussain, who repeatedly assaulted him. The couple reportedly gave the infant alcohol to make him sleep, burned him with cigarettes in multiple places, and even immersed him in hot water. Later, Saddam threw the child on the floor, breaking his ribs, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The boy was rushed to hospital but was declared dead. Investigations confirmed that the child had been subjected to horrific torture.

The police arrested both Prabusha and Saddam Hussain, charging them with murder. After trial at the Nagercoil District Sessions Court, Judge Karthikeyan yesterday sentenced both to life imprisonment.