Mother held for murdering 10-year-old daughter in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A woman has been arrested for assaulting her ten year old daughter to death in Coimbatore.

Police said Santhalakshmi, wife of S Dakshinamurthy, 39 from Telungupalayam had informed Selvapuram police on 17 May that her daughter, Anushri, 10, studying class five, had died of urinary infection.

She claimed that her daughter was undergoing treatment in a Siddha hospital for the infection.

On that day, Anushri had fainted and was taken to a private hospital and further to a government hospital, where doctors examined and found the girl to have died already.

A post mortem at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital, which came out on Friday revealed that the girl sustained severe injuries all over her body.

Inquiries by police with Santhalakshmi revealed that she often beat her daughter with metal vessels which resulted in her death.

Police arrested the woman and produced her in court to be remanded in judicial custody and lodged in Coimbatore Central prison.