Mother dies by suicide by jumping into well with child in Coimbatore

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident that sent shock waves across the community, a 28-year-old woman committed suicide along with her 2.5-year-old child after she jumped into a well with the baby tied around her waist and drowned in Karamadai, Coimbatore on Thursday.

The deceased Kalamani and, wife of Santhosh, was a resident of Belathi in Karamadai, near Coimbatore.

The couple who have been married for four years had a daughter named Ashvika.

On Thursday, when Santhosh left for work on a farm, Kalamani took her daughter and left the house.

When the duo did not return home till late in the evening, Santosh searched for them around the neighborhood and lodged a missing complaint with the local police station.

As friends and family continued their search for the mother and daughter, some of them found Kalamani's slippers near a well in the neighborhood.

On further search, they noticed the corpses of Kalamani and Ashvika floating in the well.

On information, the Karamadai police and fire and rescue service personnel from Mettupalayam rushed to the spot and retrieved ten bodies.

"The woman had wrapped the child across her chest and secured her using her saree before jumping in," police said.

The bodies were sent to the Mettupalayam government hospital for autopsy.

While the Karamadai police are investigating the motive behind the suicide, an RDO enquiry has been initiated as the couple have been married to each only for four years.