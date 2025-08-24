Mother confiscates phone, teen dies by suicide

CHENNAI: A 16-year-old boy died by suicide in Somangalam, near Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Gokul, a class 11 student.

He was allegedly upset with his mother for confiscating his mobile phone, as he had been wasting time playing games and skipping school. Gokul’s mother had promised to return the phone after exams, but he was heard arguing with his parents for the last two days.

On Saturday night, Gokul locked himself in a room and hanged himself using his mother’s saree. When his parents broke open the door, they found him dead. Police recovered his body and sent it to the GH for post mortem.