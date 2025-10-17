Most of Thoothukudi flooded as heavy rains lash southern districts

THOOTHUKUDI: Heavy rains lashed Thoothukudi district, recording 154 mm in Kayalpattinam, the highest in the region, on Thursday as the northeast monsoon commenced in the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Tenkasi districts due to a low-pressure system over the Comorin Sea. Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea as winds were expected to reach up to 55 kmph. Schools were also closed across the district.

Thoothukudi recorded 42.8 mm of rainfall, Srivaikuntam 56.2 mm, Tiruchendur 146 mm, Kayalpattinam 154 mm, and Sattankulam 84 mm so far. Flooding was reported in SS Pillai Street, Gandhi Statue area, Antonyar Kovil Street, and several neighbourhoods.

Municipal officials used pumps and tankers to remove stagnant water from main roads. At the Government Medical College Hospital, water entered the maternity and children’s wards. Around 25,000 acres of salt pans were submerged, affecting nearly 50,000 workers.

Meanwhile, in Tiruchendur, continuous rain accompanied by lightning led to flooding in several parts of the town, including the Subramaniya Swamy temple. Rainwater entered the temple through the Shanmuga Vilasam entrance and lower corridors, submerging parts of the inner ‘prakaras’. Temple staff used pumps to drain the water.

Major roads, including Kamarajar Road, the bus stand area, and Sabapathipuram Street, were submerged, disrupting vehicle movement. Surrounding areas like Alandhalai, Thalavaipuram, and Paramankurichi also recorded heavy rain, with stormwater flowing across roads.

In parts of Tirunelveli district, including Nanguneri, Radhapuram, and Palayamkottai, rain caused flooding in temples and shops. The Kamakshi Amman temple near Kambanadi was partially flooded.

Courtallam falls in spate in Tenkasi dist

In the Tenkasi district, heavy rains led to flash floods in all major waterfalls, including the Main Falls, Five Falls, and Old Courtallam Falls. With water gushing over the arch bridge and tourist zones, bathing was banned at all waterfalls as a precaution.

Forest officials closed entry gates at Old Courtallam due to reports of wild elephant movement. Police were stationed along the falls for safety monitoring.

Heavy rain also lashed Tenkasi, Pavoorchatram, Kadayanallur, Alangulam, and Surandai. Though rain intensity reduced by afternoon, markets saw large crowds as residents stepped out for Diwali shopping once the weather cleared.