Most of DMK’s 500-odd promises unfulfilled: EPS

MADURAI: People are angry with the ruling DMK dispensation as the party did not deliver on most of its promises, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said in Madurai while addressing reporters at the airport.

The AIADMK leader slammed that DMK made 500-odd poll promises but failed to deliver on many of them. “As people were lured away by attractive assurances, the DMK came to power. If the DMK continues to retain power, even God could not save Tamil Nadu,” the Leader of Opposition launched a scathing attack on the Stalin-led government.

The LoP accused that people are now overburdened by the price rise of essential commodities, hike in electricity tariff and property tax. Criticising MK Stalin, Palaniswami said that the CM announced several schemes for Madurai, but none has taken off. “Two years ago, the CM announced that a Tidel Park would be set up in Madurai, but till now no funds have been allotted and there’s no sign of such a project,” he said.

EPS claimed that many such similarly announcements, including expansion of the airport runway in Madurai and the Metro rail project in the city, didn’t materialise till date. “It seems that these projects are put on the backburner. More importantly, the ruling DMK did not show any interest in expediting the Mullai Periyar drinking water project, which was initiated during the previous AIADMK regime at a cost of Rs 1,296 crore to cater to the needs of people in Madurai,” Palaniswami told reporters at the Madurai Airport. He added the alliance would be decided once Lok Sabha poll dates are announced.

On defamatory remarks made by the former AIADMK member AV Raju recently, he said disciplinary action had been taken against him and moreover Raju’s not a high profile member in the party.

Palaniswami added that no one can freeze the traditional symbol of AIADMK.