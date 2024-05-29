MoS Murugan flays DMK government over lack of medical infrastructure in government hospitals

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State, L Murugan on Tuesday flayed the ruling DMK government over the lack of medical infrastructure in the Government Hospitals.

"Are you claiming your government is a super government in the country which cannot even provide the basic amenities required by the common people?" Murugan questioned in a social media post, quoting the new clip that a woman patient carrying her mother on her shoulder, due to the unavailability of structures in the government hospital near Erode.

Amit Shah to visit TN on May 30

Meanwhile, the Kamalalayam sources informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah would visit Tamil Nadu on May 30.

According to the sources, Amit Shah would visit Madurai on May 30 and will travel to Thirumayam and have a darshan at Kottai Bhairavar temple.

Shah's Thirumayam visit was originally scheduled in April and later cancelled due to various reasons.