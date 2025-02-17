MoS L Murugan vows to unseat DMK govt in 2026

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L Murugan on Sunday declared that BJP workers would leave no stone unturned in their quest to send the incumbent government packing and seat the BJP in power in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections.

Addressing a gathering of BJP cadres at a pro-budget meeting held in Nungambakkam here, Murugan accused the ruling DMK government of presiding over a precipitous decline in law and order, exacerbating corruption, and compromising the safety and security of women in the state.

"The DMK government, which assumed office in 2021, has been an unmitigated disaster for the people of Tamil Nadu," Murugan asserted.

"Its policies have been characterised by a relentless pursuit of self-aggrandizement, cronyism, and corruption, leaving the state's citizens to grapple with the consequences of its ineptitude,” he charged.

The union minister contended that the DMK government's failures were manifold, citing its inability to ensure the safety and security of women, its failure to stem the tide of corruption, and its inept handling of the state's economy.

"The DMK government's record on women's safety is particularly egregious. Tamil Nadu, once renowned for its progressive values and commitment to social justice, has been transformed into a state where women feel increasingly vulnerable and insecure, " he claimed.

Murugan, however, expressed optimism about the BJP's prospects in the 2026 Assembly polls, citing the party's commitment to good governance, transparency, and accountability.

"The BJP is committed to providing a clean, efficient, and responsive government that prioritises the needs and aspirations of the people of Tamil Nadu. We will leave no stone unturned in our quest to oust the DMK government and form a BJP government that truly represents the values and ideals of the people of this great state,” he added.

BJP leaders Vinoj P Selvam, Karu Nagarajan and others attended the meeting.